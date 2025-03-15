‘Mum, your mindset is far too harmful’: Teen urges mother to embrace self-love in viral video

A heartfelt conversation between a 16-year-old boy and his mother has deeply touched social media users . In a viral video, Wang Nanhao encouraged his mother to prioritize self-love instead of always putting his needs before her own. His emotional words have sparked widespread discussion, challenging traditional beliefs about parental sacrifice, reported the South China Moring Post. The mother never bought expensive items for herself, preferring to save money for the son. (Representational Image/Pexel)

During their discussion at home, Wang’s mother admitted she was hesitant to buy expensive items for herself, preferring to save money for him. In response, the teenager firmly told her, “Mum, your mindset is far too harmful! You deserve a coat that costs 1,000 yuan (US$140) and face cream worth 3,000 yuan. If you feel pressured to make those purchases, that’s my father’s issue, or mine.”

The family, based in Ningbo in Zhejiang province, has gained widespread attention for this candid exchange, which challenges long-standing cultural norms that prioritise children’s needs above all else.

Wang went on to share what he had truly learnt from his mother, saying, “The most profound lesson I learned from you is not about doing countless household chores or sacrificing your own happiness. Rather, it is about your relentless pursuit of joy in any situation and your commitment to becoming the best version of yourself.”

Recalling a cherished memory, he added, “I remember when you developed an interest in the piano and dedicated your weekends to learning it. I followed in your footsteps and took up the piano as well. Although neither of us played particularly well, the simple melodies produced by our awkward fingers remain the most beautiful music in my memory.”

Wang also challenged the expectation that a parent’s financial resources should always be directed toward their child. “Why is it assumed that your money must always be spent on your child? Why is my life deemed more important than yours?” he questioned.

Hoping his mother would stand up for herself, he continued, “There are times when I even wish you would be more rebellious than I am. Stand up for yourself when confronted with people or situations you dislike. Please remember, your husband and your child are not the sole sources of light in your life. You must cherish yourself. Mum, I beg you to love yourself endlessly.”

The video, which has received 250,000 likes, is one of 40 clips Wang has shared on Douyin, where he has 1.66 million followers. His content typically focuses on family education from a youthful perspective. In a previous video, he openly discussed his parents’ frequent arguments and expressed a wish for their divorce.

Wang’s message has sparked widespread discussion in China, where many believe parents should endure hardships as long as their children are well provided for. The video has also drawn comparisons to past viral moments, such as a widely shared clip of a Chinese father kneeling to apologize to his daughter for being unable to buy her an iPhone.

Many viewers praised Wang’s wisdom and maturity. One commenter wrote, “What he said is absolutely right. Can his mother share some insights on how to nurture such an extraordinary and insightful child?” Another remarked, “We must love ourselves first before we can truly extend that love to others.”

