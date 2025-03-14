SpiceJet cabin crew surprises passengers with energetic Holi dance on flight, internet loves the vibes

A video of SpiceJet cabin crew members dancing to the hit Bollywood song Balam Pichkari on flight during Holi has grabbed the attention of the internet. Shared on the airline’s official Instagram handle, the clip captures an energetic celebration, as the crew grooves down the aisle while passengers cheer and record the lively moment. SpiceJet crew danced to Balam Pichkari on Holi, delighting passengers.(Instagram/spicejetairlines)

In the video, the cabin crew, dressed in white outfits, can be seen synchronising their steps to the iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani track. The festive atmosphere onboard was met with enthusiasm, with passengers enjoying the unexpected Holi surprise.

Airline’s statement on the performance

The video was posted with the caption: “A signature festival, a signature song, and a celebration like no other! Our crew brought Holi to life with an energetic dance, proving that traditions take flight with us! Video was filmed on ground with all safety standards in place.”

The airline clarified that the dance performance was pre-planned and executed on the ground, ensuring full compliance with safety protocols.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The video has already garnered nearly 70,000 views and numerous reactions from users who loved the joyful moment. Many appreciated the airline’s efforts to keep the festive spirit alive, while some even shared their own experiences with SpiceJet’s Holi celebrations.

One user excitedly commented, “Arey issmai toh main bhi hoon! Let me explain—guys, koi delay wala scene nahi hai. This Holi special performance by SpiceJet crew was pre-planned & yes, I loved the surprise!”

Another user praised the airline’s fun-loving culture, writing, “Other airlines’ crew get a holiday today. But SG crew? They are enjoying Holi mid-flight!”

A former SpiceJet employee reminisced about their time with the airline, saying, “Same vibe still remains… I was a part of this airline too. Proud to be a SpiceJetter once upon a time.”

Another netizen pointed out the airline’s unique tradition, stating, “SpiceJet & Holi have an amazing connection always.”

While some users enjoyed the lively performance, others joked about whether this would become an annual feature on SpiceJet flights. One user quipped, “Next year, expect passengers to join in! Holi special flights incoming!”