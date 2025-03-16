JD Vance accused of ‘humiliating’ Indian-origin wife Usha with ‘She has to smile’ remark. Watch

US Vice President JD Vance has been called a ‘red flag’ by a section of the internet for his remarks directed towards wife Usha Chilukuri Vance. Speaking at an event in Michigan, Vance praised his Indian-origin spouse as she stood behind him - before suggesting that she has no other option but to laugh at everything he says as they are on camera. U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks as second lady Usha Vance and Vantage Plastics CEO Paul Aultman listen in Bay City, Michigan, U.S., March 14, 2025. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook(REUTERS)

“She is doing a great job as the Second Lady of the United States and I am so proud to have her by my side. Here's the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it,” Vance was heard saying in footage from the event that has gone viral online.

Usha did indeed smile as her husband made these comments, drawing laughter from the audience.

Watch the video below:

The exchange did not go over well with thousands of viewers on the social media platform X, some of whom accused the US vice president of “humiliating” his wife.

“JD Vance’s comment about his wife was demeaning and controlling. It’s another example of his arrogance, showing disrespect even to his spouse on a public stage. His pattern of divisive remarks proves he’s unfit for leadership,” wrote an X user named Richard.

“It was a joke, and you cut off the part where he praised his wife for her work…” another pointed out.

“There's always, ALWAYS, some truth in humor,” a third X user suggested.

Vance made the comments during an event in Bay City, Michigan on Friday.

Who is Usha Vance?

Usha Chilukuri Vance is the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she grew up in San Diego, California in an upper middle class home.

Usha met JD Vance at Yale Law School in the 2010s. The couple got married in 2014, a year after graduating from law school. They now share three children together.

In his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, JD Vance spoke about the differences between him and his wife Usha. He described her as the “supersmart daughter of Indian immigrants,” while he himself was a “conservative hillbilly from Appalachia.”