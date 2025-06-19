Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother says she raised sons with ‘nutritious food’: ‘Never ever ordered outside food'

Revathi Kamath, mother of billionaires Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, has been sharing nuggets on how she raised her two sons and the challenges she faced along the way. The veena player, who recently shared a video of her grandson on the mrudangam at an event in Bengaluru, took credit for the healthy, homemade meals she offered her sons when they were young. She added that the family did not order food from outside during those years Revathi Kamath was recently gifted a Mercedes by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. (Facebook/Revathi Kamath)

In a Facebook post, Revathi said many of her friends on the platform had witnessed her parenting journey firsthand.

What did Revathi Kamath say about raising Nithin and Nikhil Kamath?

"So many of my friends who are here on Facebook witnessed me bringing up my SONS, how nutritious food I used to prepare," Kamath wrote.

"Never ever used to order outside food and not a single day I missed making fresh food, fresh juice and fruits. We used to spend lots of our earnings in all these."

Several people commented on the mother's candid post, appreciating her efforts. One among them was a woman who worked with Kamath's late husband in Bengaluru. Revathi Kamath thanked the woman and reminded her of the food she she used to pack for her husband.

“You might have seen the food I used to send him daily,” Kamath told the Facebook user in the comments section.

Revathi Kamath recalling that she never ordered food from outside for his sons while they were growing up is noteworthy as earlier this year, Nikhil Kamath had sparked an online debate on eating out vs cooking meals at home with a detailed post comparing the eating habits of people in Singapore and India.

In March, Revathi Kamath was gifted a ₹1.5 crore Mercedes GLS by her sons, who are the co-founders of Zerodha “My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu," she had written in a social media post, with a picture of her receiving the car.