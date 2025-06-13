‘They were not normal kids’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother shares shares struggles of raising two children

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, has opened up about her personal journey and the emotional challenges she faced while raising her sons, in a deeply personal Facebook post. The post struck a chord with many, offering a rare personal glimpse into the early life of the Kamath family.(Facebook/Revathi Kamath)

Sharing a video of herself singing a Kannada song on stage at a recent event, Revathi reflected on her early life, from being a college student who loved film music to giving it all up after marriage to focus on her family.

“Within 10 months of marriage, my son Nithin was born and my life got completely dedicated to him and the family,” she wrote. “Later, after a gap of 7 years, Nikhil was born. It was such a struggle to bring them up because they were not normal kids. Every day was a challenge.”

Check out her post here:

“My sons must know what I used to feed them, how I brought them up and all,” she added. “Please wait and watch to know everything.”

The post struck a chord with many, offering a rare personal glimpse into the early life of the Kamath family, better known today for building one of India’s most successful fintech startups.

Revathi Kamath’s heartfelt post struck a chord with her Facebook community. Friends and well-wishers showered her with praise and admiration, lauding her strength, spirit, and unwavering love for her family.

One user commented, “You are a bundle of energy and enthusiasm and you have an unlimited love for life! You radiate positivity around you! That's wonderful.”

Another added, “Your selfless love and devotion to your family are truly inspiring. You're making a difference in their lives.”

