‘Doesn’t listen to anyone’: Nikhil Kamath recalls what a politician said about suspended Bengaluru top cop B Dayananda

Weeks before his suspension, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda made a rare podcast appearance, offering an unfiltered glimpse into his approach to policing. In an episode of the “WTF is” podcast Nikhil Kamath, the billionaire co-founder of Zerodha sat down with Dayananda and the city's Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MN Anucheth, for a freewheeling conversation about policing, Bengaluru’s infamous traffic, and life beyond the uniform. Suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda made a rare appearance in Nikhil Kamath's podcast recently.(YouTube)

During the candid conversation, Kamath told Dayananda, “One big compliment I can give you is, I was talking to a politician recently and he said, ‘The new commissioner doesn’t listen to any of us. He does whatever he wants.’”

To this, Dayananda smiled and replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

Kamath called it “a great compliment” coming from a politician. “It definitely feels nice,” Dayananda responded, adding that elected representatives also expect police officers to enforce the law.

The conversation, believed to be recorded weeks before the June 5 suspension, has since taken on a new significance. On Thursday night, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Dayananda in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that left 11 dead and over 50 injured.

The government has faced criticism for allegedly scapegoating police officials despite early warnings about crowd management concerns.

Why was B Dayananda suspended?

According to the official suspension order, Dayananda was informed in advance about the RCB victory celebrations. The CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru had formally notified his office on June 3 about the parade planned for the next day. However, the Commissioner’s office did not issue a written response denying permission for the event, despite there being inadequate time to make arrangements for crowd control and public safety, the order stated.

