'Failed to give written reply': Why was Bengaluru Police commissioner B Dayananda suspended?

Karnataka’s Home Department on Thursday suspended Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, citing serious lapses in planning and coordination during the RCB victory parade at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.(ANI)

According to the official suspension order, Dayananda was informed in advance about the event. The CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had formally intimated his office on June 3 regarding the victory parade and celebrations scheduled for the following day. However, the Commissioner’s office failed to issue a written response denying permission for the event, despite insufficient time to prepare for managing a large public gathering, the statement added.

The order also stated that despite RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) publicly announcing the celebrations on social media and inviting fans, no action was taken by the police to coordinate with the organisers or restrict the event. Additionally, no precautionary public advisory was issued, nor were adequate police personnel deployed for crowd control.

The government noted that the matter was not escalated to higher authorities for further guidance. This lack of communication, combined with the absence of basic crowd safety measures, contributed to a deadly stampede that brought "misery, loss of precious life, and embarrassment to the government," the statement said.

Other suspensions

Along with Commissioner B Dayananda, the state cabinet also ordered the immediate suspension of several other senior police officials: Circle Inspector of Cubbon Park Police Station AK Girish, Assistant Commissioner of Police C. Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, and Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was in charge of security at the stadium.

