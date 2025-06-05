‘Darkest day for Karnataka Police’: Former Bengaluru Commissioner slams CM Siddaramaiah for suspension of tops cops

The Karnataka government’s decision to suspend multiple senior police officers — including Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner — in the aftermath of the deadly stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium has drawn sharp criticism from within the police fraternity. Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao called the move “the darkest day in the history of Karnataka Police,” lashing out at the Congress-led government for acting in “panic mode.” Bhaskar Rao, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner slammed the suspension of B Dayananda.

Also Read - RCB fans mob man in CSK jersey amid victory celebrations in Bengaluru, viral video sparks outrage

In a scathing post on X, Rao accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of using the police as scapegoats to deflect attention from administrative failures. “The suspension of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner is the darkest day in the history of Karnataka Police. The officers worked tirelessly all night to keep the city safe, and their reward is suspension,” he wrote.

Rao further alleged that the responsibility for the tragic incident — which left 11 dead and over 30 injured — lay with Deputy CM Shivakumar, who, he claimed, orchestrated the “death march.” “Everyone in Karnataka knows who the real culprit is,” he added. “This government has blood on its hands and now seems to have lost its mind.”

CM Siddaramaiah suspends a bunch of top level cops

Earlier on Thursday, the Karnataka government announced sweeping disciplinary action against top-ranking police officials deemed responsible for the security lapses during the RCB IPL victory celebration that led to the deadly stampede. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the immediate suspension of officials ranging from Cubbon Park’s Station House Officer to the city’s Police Commissioner.

“Cubbon Park Police Station inspector, station house master, SHO, ACP, Central Division DCP, stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, and the Commissioner of Police — all have been suspended,” Siddaramaiah said during a press conference. He also revealed that a one-man inquiry commission would be set up to investigate what went wrong.

Also Read - Senior police officer among dozens injured in Bengaluru stampede, hospitalized: Report

While the government has tried to project the action as swift and necessary, Bhaskar Rao’s remarks have intensified the political firestorm, with critics accusing the state leadership of passing the blame onto the police force instead of addressing core issues like crowd control and event management.