‘People inside were unaware of stampede’: Karnataka minister defends decision to continue RCB felicitation event

Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil on Thursday responded to growing criticism over the government’s decision to proceed with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) felicitation ceremony despite the deadly stampede that unfolded just outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Eleven people lost their lives and over 30 were injured in the incident, sparking widespread outrage and political finger-pointing. Karnataka minister MB Patil clarified that those inside the stadium were unaware of the unfolding tragedy outside.

Also Read - DK Shivakumar breaks down on camera over Bengaluru stampede during RCB's IPL victory event

Speaking to reporters, Patil clarified that those inside the stadium were unaware of the unfolding tragedy outside. "The seriousness of the situation wasn’t known to people within the stadium premises. As soon as news of the stampede reached the organisers, the event was concluded immediately," he said.

Condemning the BJP’s sharp criticism and demand for resignations, Patil said this was not the time for political mudslinging. “The BJP should not stoop so low. This is a moment of grief for all of us. Our focus is on providing the best possible treatment to those injured — even if it means admitting them to top private hospitals. We will act with humanity,” he added.

The minister further assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to identify the lapses. “No matter how influential the individual might be, if they are found guilty of negligence, strict action will be taken. We expect the investigation to be completed within 15 days,” he said.

Also Read - Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka high court takes suo motu cognisance, to hear matter today

Patil also addressed concerns over the massive turnout, noting that crowd control was a significant challenge. “The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium has a capacity of around 50,000 to 60,000, but reports suggest 3 to 4 lakh people turned up outside. No one can manage that kind of spontaneous crowd without prior planning,” he explained.

While the state government faces increasing pressure from the opposition over alleged mismanagement, Patil reiterated that justice will be served. “We will uncover every lapse, and accountability will be ensured — regardless of rank or role,” he stated.

(With ANI inputs)