Senior police officer among dozens injured in Bengaluru stampede, hospitalized: Report

A Deputy Commissioner of Police was among those injured in the devastating stampede that unfolded outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations on Wednesday, reported NDTV. The incident, which has left the city in shock, claimed 11 lives and injured over 30 people, as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the IPL champions. Bengaluru: Workers remove footwears lying near the Gate No. 7 of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a day after the stampede.(PTI)

According to the report, Saidulu Adavath, the DCP of Bengaluru North Division, was reportedly caught in the chaos as authorities struggled to contain the sea of fans pouring into the vicinity of the stadium. He was injured in the melee and is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

How the incident unfolded?

The Karnataka government, in its preliminary assessment, estimated that nearly eight lakh people had thronged the central Bengaluru area for the celebration, far exceeding the 35,000-seat capacity of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, only around 5,000 police personnel were reportedly deployed for crowd management, raising serious concerns about planning and preparedness.

As the crowd swelled, the situation spiraled out of control. Barriers were breached, fans clambered over fences, and at multiple entry points, surging crowds led to a stampede. While several were trampled or suffocated in the crush, emergency response teams struggled to navigate the packed roads to reach those in need.

A total of 11 people lost their lives in the stampede and several injured on Wednesday evening. The state government has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. It also assured free medical treatment for all those injured, including those admitted to Bowring and other hospitals across the city.