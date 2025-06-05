RCB fans mob man in CSK jersey amid victory celebrations in Bengaluru, viral video sparks outrage

Celebrations over Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL title win took a disturbing turn in Bengaluru after a man wearing a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey was mobbed by a group of RCB supporters. The incident, caught on camera, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism over aggressive fan behaviour and misplaced sporting rivalry. A fan wearing a CSK jersey was mobbed by RCB fans in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the video

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen riding his bike on a busy city street, seemingly unaware that his choice of attire would provoke hostility. Several RCB fans, already on the roads celebrating the IPL victory, spotted him and began verbally abusing and mocking him. The situation quickly escalated when another group stopped him mid-traffic and began circling around him, chanting RCB slogans and attempting to intimidate him.

Despite the provocation, the biker remained calm and requested to be allowed to pass, but the fans continued to heckle him, turning what should have been a moment of city-wide pride into an incident of harassment.

Social media users were quick to condemn the mob’s behaviour. One user wrote, “This is harassment. Hope the man got home safely. These people are not fans, they are hooligans.” Another added, “RCB fans are behaving as if they won the trophy themselves. If this is the outcome of winning, maybe it’s better not to.”

However, not everyone sympathised with the biker. A few users suggested the man may have deliberately worn the rival team’s jersey on a sensitive day to provoke RCB fans. “Everyone knows about the fierce rivalry. Wearing a CSK jersey during RCB’s parade seems intentional,” one person commented.

Others expressed concern that such incidents could deepen unnecessary hostilities between fans of different franchises. “It’s becoming like an India-Pakistan rivalry. Now fans will think twice before wearing a CSK jersey in Bengaluru, and vice versa,” a user wrote.