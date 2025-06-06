Seemanth Kumar Singh replaces B Dayananda as Bengaluru Police Commissioner

In a late-night reshuffle on Thursday, senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru, replacing B Dayananda, who was suspended following the tragic stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead and over 50 injured. Seemanth Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer is currently serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force.(X/@seemantsingh96)

According to an official notification, Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer currently serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, has been transferred with immediate effect. He will now hold charge as ADGP and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, until further notice, news agency PTI reported.

The move comes hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took swift action in the wake of public outrage and political pressure. Apart from suspending Dayananda for alleged dereliction of duty, the government also suspended several senior police officials, including Cubbon Park Circle Inspector A K Girish, ACP C Balakrishna, Central DCP Shekhar H Tekkannavar, and Additional Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was overseeing security arrangements at the stadium.

CM directs arrests

In a significant escalation, the Chief Minister also directed the arrest of representatives from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the event management company DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). An FIR has been filed against them under multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Amidst mounting criticism from the opposition BJP, which has called for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the incident. The probe will be led by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha, who has been asked to submit a report within 30 days.

Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said, "We have taken strict action and will ensure accountability at all levels."

(With PTI inputs)

