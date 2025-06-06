Bengaluru erupts in support of suspended Commissioner Dayananda: 'Scapegoating is just an eyewash'

The Karnataka government's decision to suspend Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede has sparked widespread public outrage and political backlash, with many accusing the state of making him a scapegoat to deflect blame. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended B Dayananda.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended Dayananda and several senior police officers following the June 4 tragedy that claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured.

The action came hours after an FIR was filed against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management, event organiser DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

How did X users react?

But many citizens and public figures believe the suspension of the top cop is unjust and politically motivated.

“B Dayananda has been suspended. He didn't deserve a suspension. We the citizens should protest against the unjust decision of the Karnataka cabinet. We deserve better governance. If anything, DK Shivakumar should resign and go home,” wrote one user on social media platform X.

Entrepreneur Suhas Gopinath called the move “an eyewash by the State Govt.” He added, “Everyone knows the truth. I just hope our youth find better inspiration than blind fanaticism and misplaced rage.”

VHP membere Girish Bharadwaj pointed out that the Bengaluru Police had raised concerns about crowd control well in advance. “While an inquiry into the role of officers is necessary, it's also important to acknowledge that the Bengaluru Police had expressed concerns about the feasibility of the event. A comprehensive judicial inquiry is essential to ensure accountability at all levels,” he wrote.

Another user, Akshay, accused the government of ignoring warnings and pushing the event through for political gain. “Then shifting the blame. Congress govt is making the police scapegoats to hide their own failure.”

How did the Opposition react?

The opposition BJP strongly condemned the suspension and called it an attempt to divert public anger away from the government’s own lapses.

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said, “Suspending officers to pacify public anger and escape the judiciary's gavel is a selfish act of clinging to power.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the Congress government tried to “milk RCB’s victory for political mileage.” He added, “Let’s not make the Police Commissioner the scapegoat. This was not just poor planning, it was willful negligence driven by political optics.”

BJP leader PC Mohan echoed the sentiment, saying, “Bengaluru Police had issued clear warnings. Still, the Congress Government recklessly went ahead with RCB’s celebrations. Now, after 11 tragic deaths, they scapegoat the police. Accountability must begin at the very top.”

