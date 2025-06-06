The Bengaluru police have taken into custody Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in connection with the stampede that occurred outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, June 4, India Today reported. Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).(X)

The head of marketing and revenue for RCB at Diageo India was detained at Bengaluru airport while attempting to fly to Mumbai, the report added.

According to the publication, police have also detained three staff members of DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., the event management company responsible for organising the RCB victory celebrations.

This comes right after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the arrest of key representatives from the RCB team, the event management company DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). This came shortly after an FIR was filed against them on multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

In addition, Siddaramaiah also suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with several other senior police officials.

