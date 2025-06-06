Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Indian billionaires' mother takes Bengaluru Metro ride, months after sons gifted Mercedes

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 06, 2025 09:45 PM IST

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders, shared her experience of using the Bengaluru Metro, praising its convenience.

Zerodha co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath's mother, Revathi Kamath, shared a post showing her using the Bengaluru Metro to travel, praising the convenience of the public transport system. In a post on Instagram, the environmentalist and veena player shared a photo of herself dressed in a pink saree and standing inside the women's coach of the train.

Dressed in a pink saree, Revathi Kamath shared a picture of herself inside the Metro's women's coach.(Instagram/revathikamath.world)
"Travelling in the metro is so much convenient and that too in the female compartment! #nammametro," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at her post here:

Revathi Kamath's post comes three months after her billionaire sons gifted her a brand-new Mercedes. Sharing the news on Facebook, she said that her sons ensured that she received the gift in a traditional way, along with proper rituals.

"My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu," she wrote, sharing a picture of herself wearing the peta (turban) and shalu (shawl) while accepting the keys to the luxury SUV.

HT.com reported in March that the car was a Mercedes GLS, priced at over 1.5 crore. The car is packed with top-tier features, including a spacious cabin, a cutting-edge infotainment system, and powerful engine options.

According to her website, Revathi Kamath shared that she and her husband instilled values of empathy and compassion in their sons as they were growing up, while also nurturing their entrepreneurial drive. "I think contributing to society and all they got from me and my husband, he used to help people a lot," she is quoted as saying.

The website also mentioned Revathi Kamath's efforts to conserve the environment. She has reportedly planted over one lakh trees and revitalised the Somanahalli Lake in Kanakapura, Karnataka. "Through her efforts, the lake was transformed from a state of decline to a thriving ecosystem, benefiting 28 acres of land and recharging 300 borewells and 200 open wells," it read.

News / Trending / Indian billionaires' mother takes Bengaluru Metro ride, months after sons gifted Mercedes
