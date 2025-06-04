Nikhil Kamath praises ‘Bangalore Boy’ Virat Kohli after RCB’s thrilling IPL 2025 win

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath praised Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL trophy after nearly two decades. Honouring the ace cricketer from Delhi, Kamath said that after the win, Kohli became “the Bangalore Boy.” Nikhil Kamath congratulated RCB for its historic IPL win over Punjab Kings. (PTI, File)

“Virat Kohli you are the #BangaloreBoy today. Congrats RCB,” he wrote in an Instagram story, along with a heart emoji.

Nikhil Kamath shared a congratulatory message for RCB and Virat Kohli.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

Kamath's comments came just hours after the IPL team defeated Punjab Kings in a tightly contested match. With a few balls to go, an emotional Virat Kohli was seen fighting back tears of disbelief as an 18-year-old dream came close to becoming a reality, with every moment.

As the last ball was bowled and RCB emerged victorious, the former captain sunk to his knees and cried on the ground as teammates surrounded him. "“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling,” he said.

Fans celebrate across India

For RCB fans, celebrations began late in the night as their team finally lifted its first-ever IPL trophy. "Ee sala cup naamde” turned into reality as supporters flooded the streets with joy, and fireworks filled the skies. Many shared videos of fireworks and celebrations in Bengaluru, comparing the festivities to Diwali.

In the days leading up to the final, fans were seen organising hawans, offering digital snans to RCB team photos and going to temples with photos of Virat Kohli, seeking blessings for a win.

