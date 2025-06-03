Indian billionaire celebrates like a true fan as RCB ends title drought and lifts IPL 2025 trophy

RCB's 2025 IPL win ends an 18-year drought, as billionaire Harsh Geonka and fans rejoice in the team's hard-earned success.
Billionaire Harsh Geonka celebrated as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after a wait of 18 years. Goenka praised the team and especially ace cricketer Virat Kohli for the “truly deserving” victory.
“After 18 seasons of waiting, RCB finally wins the IPL! Virat is all smiles. And Bangalore is partying like never before. Well played, RCB- you truly deserved this!,” he wrote.