Indian billionaire celebrates like a true fan as RCB ends title drought and lifts IPL 2025 trophy

Billionaire Harsh Geonka celebrated as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after a wait of 18 years. Goenka praised the team and especially ace cricketer Virat Kohli for the “truly deserving” victory. Billionaire Harsh Goenka congratulated Virat Kohli and RCB for their much-awaited win.

“After 18 seasons of waiting, RCB finally wins the IPL! Virat is all smiles. And Bangalore is partying like never before. Well played, RCB- you truly deserved this!,” he wrote.

Check out his post here: