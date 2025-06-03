Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Indian billionaire celebrates like a true fan as RCB ends title drought and lifts IPL 2025 trophy

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 03, 2025 11:45 PM IST

RCB's 2025 IPL win ends an 18-year drought, as billionaire Harsh Geonka and fans rejoice in the team's hard-earned success.

Billionaire Harsh Geonka celebrated as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after a wait of 18 years.  Goenka praised the team and especially ace cricketer Virat Kohli for the “truly deserving” victory.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka congratulated Virat Kohli and RCB for their much-awaited win.
“After 18 seasons of waiting, RCB finally wins the IPL! Virat is all smiles. And Bangalore is partying like never before. Well played, RCB- you truly deserved this!,” he wrote.

Check out his post here:

Tuesday, June 03, 2025
