Proud dad Nithin Kamath watches son play mrudanga at Bengaluru temple with grandmother

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath was every bit the proud father as he watched his son Kiaan perform alongside his grandmother Revathi Kamath at a Bengaluru temple. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared by Revathi Kamath on Instagram, where the grandmother-grandson duo performed at the Shyamalakrishna Sangeetha Sabha, held at Dattatreya Temple in Tyagarajanagar. The video captured a smiling Nithin Kamath in the audience, swaying to the music (Instagram/revathikamath.world)

Revathi Kamath, who played the veena, revealed that she and Kiaan had been practicing for over a month for the special performance on the platform dedicated to her parents, Shyamala and Krishnamurthy.

"My one month’s hard work yesterday ended with great success! I wanted my grandson Kiaan to perform mrudanga on my Shyamalakrishna Sangeetha Sabha platform yesterday evening at Dattatreya Temple, Tyagarajanagar, Bangalore!" she wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

"The concert started with my veena and my grandson’s mrudanga and later continued with young well-known artists' performance and ended with great Vidwan Vinay Sharva’s concert! Please watch Nithin Kamath enjoying his son’s playing," she added.

The video shows Kiaan effortlessly keeping rhythm on the mrudanga, perfectly complementing his grandmother’s veena recital. The camera captures a smiling Nithin Kamath in the audience, swaying to the music and beaming with pride as the two performed.

This isn’t the first time the grandmother and grandson have shared the stage. In 2023, Nithin Kamath had shared a similar video from the Carnatic Music Festival in Mysuru, where his mother and son performed together. "Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation," he had captioned the post.

In a candid Facebook post, Revathi Kamath had earlier spoken about raising her two sons, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, saying their childhood was far from conventional. "It was such a struggle to bring them up because they were not normal kids. Every day was a challenge," she wrote.