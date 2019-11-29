Bigg Boss 13 day 57 written update episode 57 November 28: Paras Chhabra-Asim Riaz drag personal lives in new fight

tv

On Thursday, Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task for the week and divided the house into two teams. Team A consisted of Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill, Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Team B had Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurrana and Rashami Desai.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The housemates needed to fill and complete the word LUXURY BUDGET with the given alphabets. Only two members from each team were allowed to collect the letters while the other two members had to guard the placement area.

Sidharth-Paras and Vishal-Asim eagerly waited for the alphabets to be drop-down from the slide and pushed each other in anticipation.

The first set of alphabets dropped down, but the boys got violent and aggressive tried to snatch the letters from each other. Amidst all this, Asim and Sidharth also bruised their hands. Asim and Shefali swapped places as she tried hard to get the alphabet cut-out from Paras’ grip. Paras, on the other hand, accused her of pinching him and playing the woman card. Shefali retaliated and got upset for putting her in a tough situation. The game got so intense that the contestants ended up breaking all the given alphabets.

As the task got uglier, Sidharth and Asim engaged in a verbal spat as they accused each other of being aggressive in the task and cheating.

Since Sidharth’s team had the most number of alphabets, the team won the luxury budget task and got all the goodies as the prize.

Asim made a heart shaped sugar paratha for Himanshi with the help of Rashami.

Himanshi talked to Asim, asking him to sort out differences with Shefali. However, Asim did not agree and Himanshi walked off. Later, Asim apologized and Shefali accepted the apology.

Paras and Asim then locked horns over the issue. Paras told him, “Chikne, launde.” Himanshi and Shefali kept discussing how Asim is not at fault as Paras and Mahira jump into all conversations with Sidharth Shukla. Paras and Asim began saying mean things to about each other’s personal lives outside of the Bigg Boss house. Mahira asked Paras to keep mum as Asim was trying to instigate him but Paras refused.

Asim later sat with Paras and the fight continued, only in a calmer tone. Asim asked Paras what was the use of his Rs 2000 perfume and flat. “You are a curse to yourself, you are a curse to your family. Mere liye to tu gutter ka keeda hai.” Later Sidharth went to Paras and told him that there was no point talking about money.

