'Most unusual CV I’ve ever seen': Recruiter’s comment makes professional rethink career path

A professional’s diverse career path across multiple industries has started a conversation about how people view experience and skills. After a recruiter called his CV the “most unusual” they had seen, he reflected on whether changing industries was really a weakness. Professional shares the lesson behind his diverse career. (Representative Image)

His answer highlighted how careers are often shaped by the problems people solve, rather than the sectors they work in.

The post was shared by LinkedIn user Harshavardhan T. Sharing a conversation with a recruiter, he wrote, “You have the most unusual CV I’ve ever seen.”

When he asked why, the recruiter pointed out his varied experience across industries. “Advertising. Digital Media. Sports Streaming. Hyperlocal Commerce. News. OTT. EdTech. FinTech... it looks like you’ve changed industries every few years,” the recruiter said.

Harshavardhan said he laughed because he had asked himself the same question for years but did not have an answer.

He explained that his perspective changed when he was leaving Scootsy during the Swiggy acquisition and received a call to lead the transformation of Indian Express Digital.

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“The company was different. The industry was different. But the challenge felt strangely familiar,” he wrote.

Over time, he realised he was not simply moving between industries. Instead, he was drawn to businesses going through moments of change, whether it was building something new, transforming existing systems, or helping organisations reinvent themselves.

“The industry was simply the context. The work was always transformation,” he wrote.

Professional’s unusual career journey sparks debate Harshavardhan said this realisation also changed how he viewed talent. He wrote that he is now less interested in the industries someone has worked in and more interested in the problems they have consistently solved.

“Industries change. Technology changes. The ability to lead through change doesn’t,” he wrote.

He added that careers are not defined by the sectors people work in but by the problems they become known for solving.

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