After being part of the Spanish team and lifting the World Cup trophy, the two midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Gavi, belonging to a Los Palacios y Villafranca - a town in the south of Seville, returned for a special reception at the town hall. As part of the ceremony, they both had to step on a weighing scale and were honoured with an established quantity of tomatoes equivalent to it. Ruiz received 85kg while Gavi was weighed in at 68.5 kg of tomatoes.

Gold medals, trophies and championship rings are the rewards most footballers expect after winning the FIFA World Cup. But for Spain midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Gavi, the celebrations included something far more unusual - receiving their body weight in tomatoes.

The quirky honour began in 2010, when former Spain and Manchester City winger Jesus Navas became the first footballer from the town to win the FIFA World Cup. Since then, every local player who has helped Spain win a major international title has been celebrated with tomatoes — a tribute repeated for Navas and Ruiz after Euro 2024, and now extended to Gavi following his first major international trophy.

The honours did not end there. The town announced that football fields will be renamed after Ruiz and Gavi, joining the sports pavilion already named for Navas. Officials also revealed plans to build a monument celebrating the town’s three world champions, describing them as role models for future generations.

(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)