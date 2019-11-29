e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag slam Paras as he mocks Asim’s financial status

Paras Chhabra was widely slammed online for taking digs at the financial status of Asim Riaz on the Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13.

tv Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:22 IST

HT Correspondent, industan Times
Asim and Paras had an ugly fight as they got down to personal details.
Asim and Paras had an ugly fight as they got down to personal details.
         

The controversial game of Bigg Boss 13 turned uglier on Wednesday’s episode as Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz indulged in mud-slinging that involved their personal lives and financial status. Soon after the episode, #WeareproudofYouAsim began trending on Twitter and inside the house, his current close friends Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla condemned Paras for talking about money, status and fame in a fight about the game.

In the episode, Paras was seen commenting on Asim’s look and his financial status, calling him ‘PG mein rehne wala’.Reacting to Paras’ demeaning remarks, Asim chose to stay calm. Paras’ behaviour did not go down well not only with the housemates but also social media users, including celebrities.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh sends him long voice messages: ‘I tell Deepika Padukone that I am her souten’

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to lend her support towards Asim by putting a yellow heart emoji after Asim’s name in her tweet.

 

Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi was also angry at the way Paras fought and tweeted, “Bro u have no idea how helpless I am feeling.. and how her mother and Gf must be feeling when that piece of shit treats woman? These disgusting people forget that they have mother and gf who are woman. he shud pray ki wo big boss ke ghar se bahar na nikle.”

 

Actor Gautam Gulati, who won Bigg Boss 8, too showed his support towards Asim. “Asim’s hands in his pocket lol... I completely understand. Asim aaj khel gaya,” Gautam wrote.

 

Condemning Paras’ behaviour, actor Sambhavna Seth tweeted: “Paras has gone overboard today..Even he knew he was talking all shit with Asim..sabke saath khelte khelte aaj khud ke lagg gaye.”

 

 

During their fight, Paras called Asim, “Chikne” and said mean things about his life outside of the Bigg Boss house, including his residential place, his financial status and how he is yet to make it big in the showbiz. Mahira tried to pacify Paras and stop him from talking about financial status but Paras refused.

Asim later asked Paras what was the use of his Rs 2000 perfume and flat. “You are a curse to yourself, you are a curse to your family. Mere liye to tu gutter ka keeda hai.” Later Sidharth went to Paras and told him that there was no point talking about money.

