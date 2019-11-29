Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh sends him long voice messages: ‘I tell Deepika Padukone that I am her souten’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said he did not approach friend and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh for advice for working on a period film as Ranveer would have a point of view that matched with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s style of filmmaking, not that of Ashutosh Gowariker. Ranveer essayed the role of Bajirao in Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani; Arjun plays the lead role in Gowariker’s Panipat.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Arjun said, “Ashu sir and Sanjay sir make magnum opuses, but they have different temperaments. Here, I respected my director’s temperament. I wanted to remain loyal to my story. Ranveer would have given me his point of view [that would be derived from] Sanjay sir’s understanding. I have tremendous respect for Ranveer’s work. But this film didn’t require me [to seek his advice] because Bajirao and Sadashiv are from different eras.” Ranveer has also worked in another period film, Padmaavat, where he essayed the role of the antagonist, Alauddin Khilji.

Arjun also revealed that he knew very little about the Marathas and discovered his character of Sadashiv through the film. “This film starts off at the point where Marathas were ruling India. No one knew that they controlled the Mughals, who paid taxes to them. I loved that I knew so little about this story. I worked with a diction coach, and looked the part. But it was harder to perfect the character’s vulnerabilities. [What was] his personality like? Was he in love with Parvati Bai? I discovered him through this movie,” he added.

Arjun also elaborated on his friendship with Ranveer and said, “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika [Padukone, Singh’s wife] that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.”

