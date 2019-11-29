e-paper
Katrina Kaif is glowing in pink as she poses with her ‘best boys’, fans shower love

Katrina kaif shared a new picture with her ‘best boys’ on Instagram. Check out the happy image, which has been loved by her many fans.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrian Kaif poses with her makeup and hair stylists.
Katrian Kaif poses with her makeup and hair stylists.
         

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a beautiful picture on Instagram, posing with her ‘best boys’ and internet can’t stop showering love on the Bollywood star. In the image that Katrina shared on Thursday, she is seen laughing her heart out as makeup and hair artists, Daniel Bauer and Amit Thakur join her.

Katrina is wearing pink strapped blouse and a pink lehenga and paired her look with heavy jhumkis and bracelets. She is sitting on what looks like the bed of a hotel room while Amit and Daniel pose sitting in front of her. “My best boys,” Katrina captioned the image, along with a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

My best boys 💛🧡

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Fans were happy to see the picture; one of them wrote, “You look so happy...like glowing nd growin.” Another one commented, “Yoooo...ek no.” Several fans also posted heart emojis on the post.

Last week,Katrina attended a grand party at celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s place and posted pictures from the bash that saw Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, Ekta Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap, among others, in attendance.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 57 written update episode 57 November 28: Paras Chhabra-Asim Riaz drag personal lives in new fight

Last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Katrina will soon be paired with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years – they have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

In an earlier interview, Katrina had called Akshay one of the most hard-working actors she had worked with. She had said: “Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour.”

Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in Rohit’s cop universe, which includes the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Both Ajay and Ranveer will appear in Sooryavanshi as well making guest appearances.

