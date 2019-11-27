e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Arjun Kapoor: ‘I want to earn credibility and it doesn’t come with numbers’

Arjun Kapoor hopes his upcoming historical-drama Panipat does incredible business. It is scheduled to release on December 6.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Press Trust of India
Arjun Kapoor during the song launch of his upcoming film Panipat.
Arjun Kapoor during the song launch of his upcoming film Panipat.(IANS)
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he aims to earn credibility as an actor with his films, something which is not always decided by the box office collections. Arjun had a hit with Mubarakan in 2017 but followed it up with Half Girlfriend and India’s Most Wanted, both of which did not work at the box office.

As he gears up for the release of his next, period drama Panipat, Arjun hopes the historical-drama does incredible business. “Today, as an actor, I want to earn credibility and that’s not earned by numbers. That’s earned by people watching your films and liking it. So, I hope this film is also a credible film and it does incredible business,” Arjun said in a group interview.

 

The actor feels he is among those fortunate ones who has seen both highs and lows in their careers. “I have lived through them in life, not just in films. I am the person that I am because of those lows more than the highs. Having said that, who doesn’t like a hit?” Arjun said one cannot predict the magnitude of a film doing well but would like to believe that “Panipat” will not disappoint people.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda buys new house, declares he is too scared of his big house and wants mom to make it a home. See family pic

“If the last few have disappointed people, who spent money to watch my films expecting good work, this film doesn’t disappoint them. This is the starting point. This is the bare minimum that I can hope, that they are happy watching the film. Rest is that film’s destiny...” he added.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also featuring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, Panipat is scheduled to release on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Growth down, but there won’t be recession. Ever’: FM Sitharaman on economy
‘Growth down, but there won’t be recession. Ever’: FM Sitharaman on economy
A protectee rides bike at 100 km/hr, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha. BJP sets up a Twitter quiz
A protectee rides bike at 100 km/hr, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha. BJP sets up a Twitter quiz
Air India will have to close if not privatised, says aviation minister
Air India will have to close if not privatised, says aviation minister
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News