Vijay Deverakonda buys new house, declares he is too scared of his big house and wants mom to make it a home. See family pic

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 09:50 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who hit national limelight with his controversial film Arjun Reddy, is too scared to move into his new home. The actor shared a family picture, declaring that since the house is so big, he will need his mother to make it a home and make them feel safe.

Sharing a picture, perhaps from the griha pravesh (house warming ceremony), he wrote on Facebook, “I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home.” In the picture, Vijay is seated outside a building, perhaps at the entrance of the home, and seated with him are his parents and brother. Both Vijay, his father and his brother are in a dhoti (traditional Indian men’s wear) each and wear a tilak on their foreheads, while his mother is in a pale green and cream sari.

Vijay shared the same picture but with a different message on Instagram and wrote: “Her happiness His pride Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas - you’ve all been a part of this journey with us.”

Vijay, who was already a successful Telugu star when his film Pelli Choopulu (2016) turned out to be big hit, was catapulted to new heights after Arjun Reddy. In the latter film, he played a talented medical student with major anger management issues. The film had a deeply polarising effect with critics pointing out its misogyny, its patriarchal ways and violence against women. With the film being remade in Hindi as Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, the issue got magnified. Both the films, nonetheless, turned out to be mega hits.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: ‘I said I don’t know you’

Vijay is often compared to Arjun Reddy, despite delivering later hits like Dear Comrade and Taxiwaala. Speaking about it, Vijay told IANS that he was getting tired of the comparison. Incidentally, his character in Dear Comrade too has shades of anger issues. He said, “There are a couple of scenes where you might be reminded of the angry Arjun Reddy. As characters and their ideologies, however, both of them are different. As much as I’m proud of Arjun Reddy, I’ve started to get tired of the image, and people trying to compare that role with anything I do. I want to prove I can do (other things). As an actor, I need to give other dimensions that will be remembered, and I’m working towards it.”

Incidentally, after Arjun Reddy, both his two recent films -- Dear Comrade and Taxiwaala -- are getting Hindi remakes. While Karan Johar has reportedly bought the rights of the former, Taxiwaala is being remade as Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more