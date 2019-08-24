Vijay Deverakonda’s next film with Puri Jagannadh titled Fighter

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:14 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next project with director Puri Jagannadh has got its title. Tipped to be centered on a martial artist with a stutter, the film has been titled Fighter, according to sources close to the filmmaker.

While there’s no official announcement yet from the makers, it has been learnt that Jagannadh has already registered the title Fighter.

The script was originally pitched to Jr. NTR a few years ago. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with other commitments.

Puri Jagannadh, an erstwhile associate of Varma, is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper. He even directed the Hindi film Bbuddah Hoga Tera Baap featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His recent release was ISmart Shankar, which went on to be a box-office hit.

The film, which is expected to go on the floors towards the end of this year, will be jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and his partner Charmee Kaur. More details about the project are awaited. However, sources have confirmed that Mani Sharma has been roped to compose music.

Also read: Prabhas on Baahubali 3: ‘I know Rajamouli had the script in mind for 5 years, don’t know if it will happen’

Vijay will complete two pending projects – a yet untitled film with director Kranthi Madhav and Hero--before he joins this project.

Vijay’s last release was Dear Comrade, in which he played a student leader who falls in love with a state-level cricket player. The film, despite releasing amid major hype in four languages, was a box-office dud.

After delivering two blockbusters last year in the form of Taxiwaala and Geetha Govindam; Vijay is looking to add one more hit to his credit this year. Following the debacle of Dear Comrade, he has pinned high hopes on his next film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 19:14 IST