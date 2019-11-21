Ranu Mondal’s viral photo a fake, claims make-up artiste as she shares proof

music

The make-up artiste who collaborated with singer Ranu Mondal for a recent event has claimed that the viral photo of the internet sensation was a fake. Ranu was brutally trolled for the photo in which she was seen sporting over-the-top make-up. However, as it turns out, the viral photo was doctored.

Make-up artiste Sandhya took to her Instagram account to criticise trolls for circulating the fake picture and shared the actual picture of Ranu’s makeover. “As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the ‘fake’ picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that’s not a very good thing to do,” she wrote.

“We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That’s all we ask for,” she added.

Sandhya also shared videos of Ranu getting her makeover to put an end to the fake images doing the rounds. “Come and take the tour with us and see the journey on how we transformed social media singing sensation Ranu Mandal,” she captioned the clips. “And for all the trolls and jokes, we love them and they made us laugh too but after some extent they have to stop. But all the criticism that we face will help us grow more for the future,” she added.

Ranu Mondal shot to fame after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal broke the internet a few months ago. After her melodious rendition went viral, she appeared on the reality show Superstar Singer. She also sang three songs for Himesh Reshammiya’s film Happy, Hardy And Heer.

