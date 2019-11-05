Twitter mocks Ranu Mondal for denying fan a selfie: ‘Don’t touch me, I’m a celebrity’

bollywood

Twitter users are disappointed in singer Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight success after a video of her singing went viral, for apparently being rude to a fan. Ranu was caught on camera scolding a woman who tapped her on the shoulder, asking for a selfie.

The video shows Ranu being approached by a woman, who taps her on the shoulder. Ranu turns around and confronts the woman, and can be heard asking in Hindi, “Yeh kya hota hai? (What is this),” miming a tap on the shoulder.

Several people took to Twitter to express dismay at Ranu’s behaviour, which they perceived to be disrespectful towards the woman, who had invaded her personal space. “Don’t touch me I’m famous,” one person wrote sarcastically on Twitter.

Don't touch me, I'm celeb now : Ranu Mondal

We made her celebrity and now see her attitude.#ranumondal #ranumandal pic.twitter.com/HOGFPYnU4s — HasegaIndia (@indiahasegaa) November 4, 2019

Really sad we all twitterati supp her when her station vala video came see her behaviour after becoming celebrity

Such insult of any fan is pathetic #RanuMondal @singh_harmeet84 https://t.co/8rQHcEijau — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) November 4, 2019

Ranu became internet famous after a video of her singing a Lata Mangeshkar song went viral. She was soon signed by composer Himesh Reshammiya, under whom she performed a couple of songs. There were even rumours that actor Salman Khan, moved by her story, had bought her a flat. The rumours turned out to be untrue.

Ranu was also involved in a controversy, after Lata Mangeshkar seemingly dismissed Ranu’s attempts at mimicking her voice. The legendary singer had said, “By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.” Ranu had responded, “Lata ji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far age is concerned, I was younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji’s voice since childhood).”

