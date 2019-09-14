Ranu Mondal on Lata Mangeshkar’s comment: ‘She is elder to me, I will always be her junior’

music

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal may have won hearts of thousands of Indian and bagged a two songs in a film but legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had reservations about her. Mondal has now talked about her idol Lata and her reactions to her sudden fame.

Ranu gained popularity after her video singing Lata’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai went viral online. Asked about the same, Lata had said, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”

“Be original. By all means sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point the singer must seek and find his or her own song,” the 90-year-old singer had said.

Reacting to the comments, Ranu told Navbharat Times in an interview, “Lata ji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far age is concerned, I was younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji’s voice since childhood).”

Reacting to Lata’s comments, Himesh Reshammiya recently said at an event, “I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn’t work that well. But I also feel that taking an inspiration from someone else is really important”

Ranu also reacted to reports of Salman Khan gifting her a flat worth Rs 50 lakh. “Nahi diya. Agar dete to sabke saamne announce karte ki maine ranu mondal ko ghar diya hai. Ya fir mere friends ko diya, kuch to bol ke announcement karenge na. Ye jab tak nahi hota hai, tab tak k liye ye sochna theek nahi na. (I have not received any gift, had he made an announcement or talked about, I would have thought that I got the house as a gift. Had he gifted it to me, he would have made an announcement in front of everyone),” she told the Hindi daily.

Salman had also issued a denial in this regard.

