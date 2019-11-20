‘Lady Joker’: Ranu Mondal walks ramp for the first time, get trolled over extreme makeover

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:07 IST

Ranu Mondal became an overnight Internet sensation after a video of her singing at a Kolkata railway station became viral. And ever since the singer, who has been working alongside singer turned actor Himesh Reshammiya, has been in the spotlight.

And like every celebrity, she too has been met with a string of trolls on social media over the past few days for several reasons. Last week, Ranu was in the news for behaving rudely with a fan who touched her and asked for a selfie. What’s strange about this is that her fans demanded that she became a celebrity because of fans like the one she denied a selfie, but if you’re walking on the street and someone grabs you, do you not even have the right to demand your own personal space? To not want to be touched? Why was she so wrong to do that, simply because her ‘fans made her’. Or was it her talent that got her ‘fans’ to take notice of the frail woman singing and begging at a station.

And now, once again, Ranu is facing the sharper edge of the double-edged sword that is recognition and celebrity. Ranu recently walked the ramp in a lehenge and sported lots of jewellery and cakey makeup, and she is making headlines for this latest makeover, which did not go down well with netizens.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which Ranu is seen dressed up in a lehenga with her make-up slightly overdone.

Social media users even created memes on her make-up, referring to projects like “The Nun”, “Joker” and “Game of Thrones”.

A user commented: “When someone puts non removable golden colour on my face on Holi.”

Another one wrote: “She should endorse fairness cream.”

Some even called her “lady Joker”. Another criticised her look by saying, “Her makeup is BRIGHTER than my FUTURE.”

However, there were many others who thought it was unfair of people to judge Ranu and that she probably had nothing to do with the extreme makeover. In fact, Youtuber and singer, Bhuvan Bham also came out in her support.

Pic 1 Real Beauty

Pic 2 Fake Beauty



It should not be troll... everyone should see her singing talent...#RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/k88Ff6pLr9 — Juhi Rajput (@Juhi_rajput98) November 17, 2019

Earlier one would feel sorry for her condition, but now one feel even more sorry for her condition !! #RanuMondal pic.twitter.com/7xuQGJTJ3o — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) November 16, 2019

Ranu became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful number “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai” at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the Internet. She has now recorded several tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film “Happy Hardy and Heer”.

(With IANS inputs )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter