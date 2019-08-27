Airport Look: Diana Penty or Malaika Arora, who rocked the denim co-ord set better

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:09 IST

Some trends can never go out of style, and denim is a fabric that has ruled the roost since its inception. And the versatile fabric has made a comeback in a big way, thanks to celebrities to have often been spotted strutting about town wearing the fabric in all kinds of styles and forms. One thing is clear: Denim is the fabric of the season.

Fashion designer, stylists and Bollywood celebrities, have started to design, style and wear the fabric (respectively) in a lot of unique ways. Be it Twinkle Khanna’s oversized jacket, Disha Patani’s matching jacket-shorts combo, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s many denim looks or Anushka Sharma’s simple denim style. Bollywood celebrities love to strut their style in denim.

And it seems a particular acid washed denim and plaid jacket and trouser co-ord set from Pause Fashion in Mumbai was irresistible to both Diana Penty and Malaika Arora. The two actors were spotted wearing the same outfit within days of each other, and the question just begged to be asked, who wore it better?

Diana was spotted outside the airport sporting the Siesta jacket and high waisted matching trousers by the brand, she accessorized her look with a formal deep red bag, white sneakers and wore a white crop top. The model-turned-actor let her hair loose and was sporting only eyeliner and no other makeup.

Read More: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tara Sutaria: Bollywood celebs show you how to effortlessy flaunt the denim-on-denim trend

Within days of Diana’s airport appearance, Malaika Arora was snapped with beau Arjun Kapoor at the airport in the exact same outfit. Malaika also chose to wear a white tube top and sported white sneakers as well. She accessoried with a gold neck piece, a black Fendi tote bag and sunglasses. The actor had no makeup on her face and had her hair up in a bun.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 18:05 IST