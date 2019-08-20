Sophie Turner or Taylor Swift, who wore the Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown better

fashion-and-trends

Aug 20, 2019

What do Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner have in common other than Joe Jonas? A couture gown by Alexandre Vauthier that neither one of them could resist.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated the former’s 30th birthday with a James Bond-themed bash. While Joe looked as dapper as the English spy himself, his 23-year-old wife and Game of Thrones star, Sophie took a page from Joe’s ex, Taylor’s sartorial style, and wore a black Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress with satin hip panels, thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline and an attached gold metal choker that holds up the front of the gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT While Sophie looked no less than a Bond girl in the gown, Taylor had worn the exact same outfit three years ago, at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maishayyy The Swiftieee (@maisha.loves.taylor) on Aug 19, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

The dress made headlines in 2016 too, when Taylor and Andreja Pejic wore the gown within days of each other. Andreja posted about her good friend Taylor’s wardrobe choice, and wrote jokingly in an Instagram post, ‘So I guess @taylorswift stole my look last night lol. looking snatched boo!’ Given that the dress itself is a timeless design, and both ladies are tall, blonde and skinny, it is impossible for the dress to look better or worse on either one of them. But plus points to Sophie, for wearing the much-publicised dress that her husband’s ex once wore. Also present at Joe’s birthday bash were brothers Kevin and Nick along with their wives Danielle and Priyanka Chopra respectively, the party was decorated with casino-style decorations, rolling dices, cards on the walls and fake dollar bills with Joe’s face on them.





Aug 20, 2019

