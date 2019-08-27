Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tara Sutaria: Bollywood celebs show you how to effortlessy flaunt the denim-on-denim trend

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:06 IST

There are some basics that every wardrobe must have, a crisp white shirt, a little back dress and a pair of perfectly fitted denim jeans. Denim is no longer a fabric that is contained to jeans and jackets, the versatile material makes for great dresses, skirts, shorts, dungarees, jumpsuits and sarees too! And the casual cloth can be dressed up with embellishments, taking it from the everyday to the eventful.

The fabric is a favourite with Bollywood celebs too, who are often spotted in denims when they’re out and about town. Some actors love it so much, that they have been sporting denim-on-denim, while some like to keep it simple, others go for edgy.

From the denim-on-denim queen Kareena Kapoor Khan’s simple jeans and jacket to Taapsee Pannu’s denim-on-denim saree, many Bollywood celebs have been fuelling the trend. And if you want to get in on the action, take cue from these celeb looks and see what works for you:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Be it casual outings, the airport or events, Kareena absolutely loves to sport denim-on-denim, and she does it flawlessly. This is one of Kareena’s most adventurous denim-on-denim looks, she wore a frayed dark blue denim corset, with high-waisted, belted, blue denim pants, and adding drama to the look was her wide-collared, black denim jacket that screamed, ‘Bullsh#t!’ and ‘Bakwaas’. The actor wore chunky jewellery and deep red heels to make her look edgier, and looked stunning!

Twinkle Khanna

The yesteryear actor and author, Twinkle Khanna was recently spotted wearing a denim jumpsuit with a black tank top inside. She wore turquoise blue sneakers, a pair of aviators and left her hair open. She looked her casual best as she strutted in her belted jumpsuit and blue tote bag.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani’s style is a mix of casual, breezy and athleisure. The Bharat actress recently posted a picture of herself wearing a pair of denim shorts and a denim shrug jacket, which she paired with an orange tank top. The actor had her hair open and accessorized with golden bangles, rings and chains.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty’s denim-on-denim look was simple yet quirky. She wore a co-ord, acid washed, denim set with plaid detailing on the sleeves and pockets, which she paired with a simple white crop top. The actor styled her airport outfit with a deep red handbag and white sneakers. Malaika Arora Khan was also spotted in the same outfit over a week later when she was also at the airport with beau Arjun Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s everyday style is very clean and minimalistic. The actress barely sports any makeup and sticks to muted colours. And she just loves to wear denim-on -denim, be it her long oversized, belted denim jacket with straight-fit jeans, her high-waisted flared denim pants with ruffled denim top or just a basic jean and jacket combo. She recently posted a picture of herself wearing a pair of skinny white denim jeans with a black crop top and an oversized blue denim jacket with a plaid lining, giving her outfit an edge. She sported black microsunnies, sneakers and a black backpack.

Tara Sutaria

Taapsee Pannu

Mission Mangal’s promotions are in full swing, and Taapsee’s style quotient has been off the charts throughout. During one promotional event Taapsee, who has been sporting a lot of sarees as her character in the movie is also seen in sarees throughout, decided to take it up a notch and wore a floral print denim saree with a denim blouse. Now that’s as edgy and quirky as it can get. The sleeveless denim blouse was buttoned up all the way and had an interesting pattern at the back, her saree was neatly pleated and held in place with a brown belt. Taapsee’s hair was done up in a bun and she wore huge sunflower earrings to complete her look.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani styled her denim-on-denim look in a very simple way. She wore a pair of tight-fitting, ripped, light blue jeans with a light blue half-tucked shirt. The actor completed her look with the iconic Christian Dior saddle bag, nude pumps and aviators.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:04 IST