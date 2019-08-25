Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurana, Arjun Kapoor: Bollywood quotient high at LFW 2019 closing weekend

fashion-and-trends

It was a star-studded weekend in Mumbai at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 when Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut and Ananya Panday, among others turned showstoppers.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patani for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

On Saturday, Ayushmann and Disha turned showstoppers for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who returned to the LFW stage after 15 years, presented their latest collection, ‘Interstellar’.

The Andhadhun actor who recently won the National Award for his role in the movie was seen in black head to toe. He was wearing a sparkling, embellished black suit.

Disha donned a black, tailored fit, full sleeve evening gown, and completed the look with dark smoky eyes and open hair.

Ananya Panday for Arpita Mehta and Anushree Reddy

Ananya Panday marked her debut on the ramp on Saturday as a showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta. Designers Arpita Mehta and Anushree Reddy launched their latest collection themed on “Blockbuster Bride” with actress Ananya Panday turning showstopper for both of them.

The designers presented their line-up that comprised quintessential bridal lehengas, gowns, anarkalis, sarees, shararas and jackets on Saturday at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Mehta’s collection called “TrenTradition” had a bohemian chic and festive approach. Colours ranged from hues of raspberry pink, pineapple yellow and powder pink in fabrics like silk georgette, crepe silk and silk organza in fluid, fuss-free silhouettes. The corset belts were definitely a hit for the show which was in association with Lakme Salon. Ananya wore a hot pink, heavy embellished lehenga choli, giving the dupatta amiss.

For designer Anushree Reddy, models walked down the ramp wearing contemporary lehengas that were heavily embellished with sequins and resham embroideries. The highlight of the show was the dark blue lehenga choli that had heavy jari work, paired with a purple dupatta. The neon pink lehenga with tube blouse was also a hit. Ananya donned an ivory, embellished lehenga, choli and dupatta.

Arjun Kapoor for Kunal Rawal

On Saturday, Designer Kunal Rawal, a known name in the male fashion industry, launched his latest collection “Confluence” at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor closed the show for his friend Rawal wearing a charcoal black suit with unusual hem line, black glossy oxford and sporting short haircut.

Malaika Arora for Diya and Rajvvir

On Sunday, Malaika Arora turned showstopper for Diya and Rajvvir as she walked the ramp in a stunning fusion wine-coloured lehenga choli, that looked more like a crop top and skirt, with rose embellishments. The crop top had a plunging neckline, and heavily ruffled bell sleeves. Her skirt featured a thigh-high slit, Malaika’s hair was slicked back, and she sported only ear cuffs and no other jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut for Disha Patil

While Malaika’s look was very edgy, Kangana Ranaut, who turned showstopper for Disha Patil, wore a pale bluish-lavender coloured heavily-embroidered lehenga and a tube blouse in organza, with a one-sided off-shoulder sleeve. Kangana’s hair was done up in a messy bouffant style, she wore matching bangles and earrings. The Queen actress sported bold eye makeup with a subtle lip colour, and did a cute little jig at the end of the show with designer Disha Patil.

Shilpa Shetty for Punit Balana

Shilpa Shetty was the showstopper for designer Punit Balana’s festive collection, the actress donned a cute embellished golden lehenga choli. The halter-necked choli showed off the actress’s toned abs and had mirrorwork all over it. Her lehenga was slightly shorter than usual, giving it a more casual look, and had mirrorwork on the waist and intricate designs on the hem. Shilpa’s hair and makeup were just like she styles herself usually, and she accessorized her look with chunky bangles and a cute matching potli bag.

Genelia D’souza for Saroj JalanDia Ajmera

Genelia D’souza made a comeback to the ramp as a showstopper after five years this weekend for designer Saroj Jalan who is launching her latest collection called “Banji” which is inspired by Roma Gypsies and Banjaras.

Genelia said in a statement: “I am excited to be walking for Jalan. I feel her collection, Banji, is for the modern Indian bride who loves details and intricate craftsmanship and most importantly they are lightweight and easy to carry.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to walk the ramp for the grand finale. Other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted at the event over the weekend were Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor along with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya, Chunky Panday, Shamita Shetty, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Sophie Choudry.

