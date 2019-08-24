Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Modern views, traditional weaves

fashion-and-trends

The opening show of Day 4 of the 2019 edition of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive on Friday saw designers playing with traditional weaves that were executed in modern ways.

Designers Abhishek Sharma, Kshitij Jalori and Sunaina Khera presented their latest collections at the week-long event that completed 20 years.

Sharma’s collection had a feel of traditional mithila paintings and drew inspiration from the “union of male and female forms in ancient Indian philosophy”. The designer tried to draw a contrast between silhouettes, colours, textures and embroidery.

Fabrics like chiffon, satin, organza and handloom silks were used to create crop tops, skirts, dresses, gowns and blazers in colours including off white, ivory, pastel shade of lavender. Use of glass pipes and cut work added surface texturing to the garments that gave intricate detailing to the collection.

Designer Sunaina Khera’s collection ‘Dear Mom’ was an ode to her mother who Khera says is the “strongest female figure in her life”.

The line-up was dominated by red and green colours and included shades of pink, burgundy, beige and black, including motifs of lilies, roses and cherry blossoms.

There were intricately embellished sarees worn with straight kurtas, the brand’s signature lehengas with hand-embroidered dupatta and dresses made of fabrics like organza, tulles and crepes.

Jalori presented his collection which had contemporary, free-flowing silhouettes. Stunning black sequin saree paired with sequin black blouse, crop top and pencil skirt, skater dresses, sequined midi dresses with flower motifs and surface texturing and plain silk lehenga, choli with heavy embroidered dupattas in off white and ivory colours made the collection ideal for today’s modern women who look for comfortable yet glamorous outfits.

