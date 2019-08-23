Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2019: Rakul Preet Singh to walk for designer Nachiket Barve

fashion-and-trends

The much-awaited Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 began on Tuesday, August 20 with designer Manish Malhotra’s opening show, with the launch of his collection titled ‘Maahrumysha’. Actor Katrina Kaif turned showstopper for the show that opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year. The Lakme Fashion Week has been celebrating glamour, fashion, design and everything around it and this year, among the veteran names, we also saw a lot of young designers looking forward to showcasing their vision and voice. Young designers from different parts of the country including Assam, Delhi and Ladakh showcased their contemporary collections inspired by traditional wear at the Gen Next show yesterday. As newer trends were introduced at the fashion week, some classic trends also showed the promise of revisiting us.







Among celebrities, we saw Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Lisa Haydon, Athiya Shetty, Malavika Mohanan and Hardik Pandya grace the runway in style as showstoppers.Shilpa Shetty will be walking for designer, Punit Balana and Kareena Kapoor will walk the ramp as the showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.





Actor Rakul Preet Singh is all set to turn showstopper for designer Nachiket Barve at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Friday. ​​The collection, presented by Caprese, is titled ‘Passport Princesses’.The couturier has drawn inspiration from the jet-setting millennials who prioritise travel and want to soak up individual experiences exploring the world.





Nachiket said the range is an ode to the stylish ‘70s Jet Setter style, adapted for the modern, confident Indian woman as she traverses the world in her quest for the best. “I am looking forward to showcasing the collection, accessorised by Caprese handbags and luggage,” he said in a statement.

The collection is designed to suit women across ages, body types and occasions.

The LFW concludes this Sunday.



(With inputs from PTI)



