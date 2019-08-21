Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna return to Lakme Fashion Week 2019 with their metallic-lustre collection

fashion-and-trends

The much-awaited Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 began with glamour, celabration fashion, design and everything around it. Veteran designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday opened the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with the launch of his collection titled ‘Maahrumysha’.Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned showstopper for the show that opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year. Wearing a dark green, heavily embellished, velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, Kaif completed the look with open beach waves and nude make-up.



As the fashion week commences today, after their 15-year hiatus from Mumbai Lakme Fashion Week, couturiers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are set to make a comeback to the winter/festive show of the mega fashion event.

Returning in association with Maruti Suzuki’s premium car brand NEXA, which has also inspired their metallic-lustre collection, the designer duo said that they were happy to take the opportunity.

“Mumbai has always been in our hearts. All these years we have showcased at the fashion week in Delhi and we didn’t want to show the same collection twice, just because we are showing in a different city. NEXA invited us and Lakme is very close to our hearts so we were happy to take the opportunity,” Rahul Khanna told IANS.

Done in luxurious fabrics like plush satins, frosted silks, fine tulles and suiting organza, the collection will feature free-flowing silhouettes with sheer fabrics, translucent sequins, intricate techniques and crystals with fringe details.

“The designers have been awarded the “Best Collections” for men and women on numerous occasions. The designer duo, known for their geometric lines and influences of modern contemporary art in their collection is perfect to integrate the values of NEXA at the fashion week,” Maruti Suzuki official Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The Lakme Fashion Week is slated to take place from August 21-25.





