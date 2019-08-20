Katrina Kaif to open LFW Winter/Festive 2019. Her top 5 Manish Malhotra looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:35 IST



Actor Katrina Kaif will dazzle the ramp on the opening day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on August 20.

She will be the showstopper for veteran designer Manish Malhotra who will be showcasing his latest collection titled ‘Maahrumysha’ and launch a washcare range ‘Love & Care’.

The latest collection by the designer is crafted for lighter occasions to the destination weddings in colours ranging from classic chromes of white, ivory, beige, ochre, grey, salmon and the signature gold of the label.

Malhotra has partnered with Hindustan Unilever to launch the premium expert care wash range ‘Love & Care’ that provides expert care solutions for special types of fabrics.



Her top 5 recent looks in a Manish Malhotra creation:







When it comes to style, Katrina Kaif has a distinctive sense of what works for her and she rarely fails to impress up. From bodycon dresses to gowns, classic sarees to salwar kameez sets, beachwear to street wear, the Zero actor has nailed the looks and how. She brings in a sense of originality as far as her wardrobe is concerned. Be it the red carpet or films events, holidays or airport looks, Kaif pulls everything off with grace and comfort. She has come a long way in terms of defining who she is and how she wants to be understood and celebrated.







Yesterday, the ace designer shared a video of Kaif who is set to walk for him tomorrow for the opening show titled ‘Maahrumysha’ at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. The Bharat actor as he puts it is every bit of a resplendent beauty. Kaif has been one of Malhotra’s muses for a long time now and she has been spotted wearing the designer’s work time and again at a range of occasions. Be in an embellished lehenga or a sharara saree, salwar kameez set or a gown, Kaif has always stunned in each and every apparel from the designer’s collection.



(With inputs from IANS)



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter





First Published: Aug 20, 2019 14:28 IST