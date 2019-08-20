Style Trends 2019: The belt bag’s fandom flourishes

fashion-and-trends

The nostalgia of 80’s and 90’s fashion is dominating the fashion spectacle today. A hands-free accessory that was a fav among tourists is now getting a full design makeover by fashion labels. Alexander Wang, Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Prada, Wandler and many more fashion houses internationally came out with their own versions of the uber utilitarian belt bag.

Back home too, the belt bag craze took the style radar by storm and we saw Bollywood fashionistas such as Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and many more nailing this sporty trend for their outings. From luxe labels to high street finds - these it pieces have been a key presence appealing to the Millennials and Gen Z with the likes of Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan rocking them. When we spoke to designers whether this micro-trend is here to stay or just a fad, they say it could be tad challenging for some and may fit the airport dressing bracket only.

“They are really practical, when you travel; you have everything close to you. However, as a fashion designer I see aesthetic difficulties – it works for women with long torso and defined waist, but that’s not how Indian body types are. These challenges make it unfit for a real woman’s body. It will work as an airport look or while travelling but not otherwise, as it will interfere with other ensembles,” explains designer Anupama Dayal. Moreover, designer Anand Bhushan scorns the bumbag style altogether. “The first time around also it didn’t work and even today it doesn’t. They way these bags are styled kill a classic look. They interfere with a look, be it basic colour overtone with sneakers or pulled back hair with a fanny pack or with a tone on tone dress. It can only work for the Rock in the 90’s. For me, it’s a fad and should go,” concludes Bhushan.

However, Designer Namrata Joshipura vouches for the trend and says it adds to the garment rather than taking away. “Over the last decade the popularity of utility bags has been growing across the board. I think this trend is here to stay for a couple of years. We have styled them with gowns and dressy suits and dresses, for me they contribute to the whole look by added a punk element and making the overall ensemble more experimental and adventurous,” says Joshipura. Rooting for their utilitarian appeal, designer Rina Dhaka says, “We are so done with carrying bags on the shoulder; money bags are in front of you and just convenient. It’s a logical invention, saves the shoulder from all the weight and it can works all kind of looks – pantsuit, causals or even a classic dress,” concludes Dhaka.

