Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Tapsee Pannu show exactly why you should wear saree to weddings

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:39 IST

A saree is six yards of magic, the versatile piece of clothing can be simple or complex, conservative or sensual, casual or flamboyant, it all depends on how you wear it. The traditional piece of clothing has evolved considerably over the past few years, thanks to celebrities who have been sporting sarees in all kinds of styles, be it with ruffles, corsets as blouses or sharara-style sarees.

And if you are struggling with what to wear for the upcoming wedding and festive season, then the saree style of these celebrities will definitely help you get a clue. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bikini blouse, Vidya Balan’s coat-over-saree, Priyanka Chopra’s Laknawi saree or Tapsee Pannu’s kurta-style blouse, there is style inspiration for everyone.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka was recently spotted wearing a pastel sea green printed Sabyasachi saree with a sleeves blouse at an event recently. She did her hair up in a messy bun and sported only traditional chandbalis. When she posted her look on Instagram, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari and Evelyn Sharma couldn’t help but gush.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Begum Pataudi was recently spotted on the sets of a dance reality show wearing a shimmering, sequinned peach-pink Manish Malhotra chiffon saree. The actress wore a metallic pink bikini blouse, and wore a simple necklace of uncut diamonds and stones as her loose tresses framed her face.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty experiments with her saree-style very often, until recently she was hooked onto the ruffle-hemmed saree, but she has finally moved on. In a recent Instagram post the actress posed wearing a midnight blue concept saree by designer Shilpa Gupta. The saree had minimal bead work and embroidery, and the actress wore a matching cape-style blouse, adding an interesting twist to the elegant saree.

Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka’s brother-in-law Joe Jonas tied the knot with Sophie Turner, the Bollywood actress donned a light pink Sabyasachi saree with a deep-necked matching sleeveless blouse. The desi girl looked right out of a ’60s movie poster with the roses in her hair and vintage glasses. She later took to Instagram and revealed that the outfit choice was a tribute to her Indian heritage, “#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding… it’s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen 💕#AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday.”

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu has been flitting about town promoting her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Mission Mangal. And her unique outfit choices have been wowing us all. Taking a cue from her role in Mission Mangal, the actress has mostly only been sporting sarees for all the promotions. She was recently spotted in a denim blue printed saree with a matching sleeveless collared blouse. She wore a belt over the saree, did her hair up in a bun and sported sunflower earrings.

Vidya Balan

Also spotted wearing a cool Raw Mango saree was Tapsee’s Mission Mangal co-star, Vidya Balan. The actress wore a black saree for the trailer launch of Mission Mangal, and it had minimal embroidery, the pallu of her saree covered one shoulder, while a full-sleeved knee-length jacket covered her other arm, adding an interesting twist

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 18:39 IST