Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan make a case for bright, bold sarees
Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vidya Balan are known for flaunting beautiful sarees. So it's no wonder we're totally into their latest sarees in plenty of fresh, bold and exciting colours. Scroll to see eight colourful saree you'll feel bold in.
Move over, pastels. In case you haven’t noticed, sarees in neutral, subdued shades are having a moment, as seen on celebs like, Disha Patani, at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party. We don’t know about you, but we are so ready to wear some bright, bold and brilliant, daring colours on our next rainy day outing.
If you feel the same, actors Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have the ideals sarees in pink and red colour palettes that will instantly lift your look when the weather isn’t just doing what it should. Who can relate?
But we’re talking chic, not shocking, splashes and, here, have picked the best colourful saree looks we’ve come across celebrities to give you a much-needed reference point.
Below, you’ll find a stylish assortment of colourful sarees the most stylish Bollywood ladies have worn in 2018:
Vidya Balan wearing a Raw Mango saree
Priyanka Chopra wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree
Shilpa Shetty Kundra wearing an Amit Aggarwal saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a House of Masaba saree
Madhuri Dixit Nene wearing a Madhurya saree
Neha Dhupia wearing a Payal Khandwala saree
Kangana Ranaut in a Sabyasachi saree
Deepika Padukone wearing a Sabyasachi saree
