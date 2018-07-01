15 best lehengas and sarees from Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement brides need to see

We were definitely seeing blush and gold lehengas and sarees at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement on Saturday. The star-studded bash that Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted at their Mumbai home was the best resource for fashion lovers, and it was an even better place of inspiration for brides-to-be.

Several celebs stole our hearts with their feminine, cherry-blossom-pink to very pale champagne pink outfits, which they accessorised with something sparkly for maximum girly effect. But blush wasn’t the only thing that got us in a tizzy: The celebrations were awash with near-perfect sarees and lehengas in all shades of gold and nude. All in all, the looks were very current and classic.

Whether it was stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt wearing looks with luminous embellishments, or Disha Patani, Gauri Khan, and the Ambani women sporting exquisitely regal blush lehengas and sarees, engaged women should take note of these stylish ladies, when searching for their own wedding outfits.

From bride-to-be Shloka’s demure floral Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga, fit for a princess, to Aishwarya’s ethereal turn in dramatic Manish Malhotra saree, and Disha’s modern bombshell vibes in Falguni and Shane Peacock, the proven trend at the Ambani extravaganza was a lady in bold gold or pretty pink.

Keep scrolling for 15 pink and gold ensembles with oh-so-special details that are perfect for real brides, just like you:

Shloka Mehta in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Isha and Nita Ambani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Disha Patani in Falguni and Shane Peacock

Shraddha Kapoor in Koëcsh by Krésha Bajaj

Gauri Khan in Tarun Tahiliani

Madhuri Dixit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan in Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Sara Ali Khan in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Mira Rajput Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Rani Mukerji in Sabyasachi

Shweta Bachchan in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Natasha Poonawalla in Shantanu and Nikhil

Geeta Basra in Iinara Couture

