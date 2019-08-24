e-paper
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde walk ramp at LFW 2019 on Day 4

Pooja turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy while Diana and Tara closed the shows for Riddhi Mehra and veteran designer Ritu Kumar, respectively.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty and Tara Sutaria on Friday walked the ramp on Day 4 of the LFW W/F 2019.(Instagram)
         

Bollywood actresses Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty and Tara Sutaria on Friday walked the ramp on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

 

Pooja turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy while Diana and Tara closed the shows for Riddhi Mehra and veteran Ritu Kumar, respectively.

 

“Mohenjo Daro” actress Pooja wore a purple lehenga choli with intricate mint green-coloured meenakari detailing, and a contrasting silver dupatta. She completed her look with a glossy makeup and open beach wavy hair.

The model-turned-actress who returned to the runway said her journey from the ramp to films and to ramp again had made it a “full circle”.

On her look, she said: “I would definitely choose a similar look as it gives a modern twist to the traditional outfit.”

Diana wore an ivory lehenga that had a lot of surface texturing and pearl embellishment with a matching blouse and dupatta.

Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2”, walked the ramp donning a boho look. She wore a slip dress with white, full-sleeved blouse, layered with long tassles, and knee-length black boots.

 

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 15:21 IST

