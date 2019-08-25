Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Designer Kunal Rawal’s latest collection

fashion-and-trends

Designer Kunal Rawal, a known name in the male fashion industry, launched his latest collection “Confluence” at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor closed the show for his friend Rawal wearing a charcoal black suit with unusual hem line, black glossy oxford and sporting short haircut.

The actor on Saturday shared the ramp with his younger cousin and Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor who was wearing a wine colour two-piece suit and black shoes.

Rawal’s collection, dominated by black colour, comprised outfits that were comfortable and multi-purpose. The layered kurta trousers, suits, blazers, shirts and sherwanis were given fuller looks by using embroideries.

One spotted bits and pieces of rodeo, rock and roll and grunge, military which were tweaked to perfection.

The highlight of the show were the crop jackets that Rawal paired with sherwanis and kurtas, wore with straight trousers. Models walked the ramp wearing tie-dye crop jackets with tie-die kurtas in off white and dark brown.

Skinny pants are definitely going to come back to fashion this time as Rawal had used it in his collection in different fabrics and colours.

For the grooms to be, the collection had kurtas with dhotis, shimmery sherwani in off white, charcoal black and dark navy blue colours.

The designer also showcased few pieces for women that comprised tailored fit evening dresses and gowns in silver and black colours.

