CBI probe must in all competitive exams held under Hemant govt: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a CBI probe into all competitive examinations conducted under the Hemant Soren government’s regime in the past six and a half years.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said Hemant Soren’s tenure had become a chronicle of shattered dreams for the youth due to irregularities in competitive exams and recruitment scams.

“Under the very government that promised employment to the youth, recruitment exams have become synonymous with mistrust, corruption, and rigging. The BJP clearly demands a CBI inquiry into all competitive examinations conducted during the Hemant government’s tenure of over six and a half years. The state’s education minister—who is also the CM—must resign immediately,” Shahdeo said.

Pratul added that since serious allegations had been levelled against the entire commission, all members should be dismissed, and new appointments made transparently.

Pratul remarked that the failure to arrest former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, despite serious facts coming to light against him, proveed that the CID was playing a ‘friendly match’ and arresting only the ‘small fish’. “The BJP strongly opposes this. The truth will not emerge until those holding top positions in the commission are rigorously interrogated in custody,” he added.

Reacting to the demand, the ruling Congress said those BJP members who previously justified the beating of students in Delhi were now posing as champions of the student cause. “They are infiltrating student groups and attempting to incite those who are protesting democratically,” Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.

“The BJP must first cleanse the tarnished image of its Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, who is associated with the Second JPSC scam. BJP leaders have no moral right to speak on the issue of corruption within the commission. The entire student community of Jharkhand is witnessing how the perpetrators of the Second JPSC scam, which occurred during the BJP’s tenure, are roaming freely despite a CBI investigation. Even after over two decades, they remain at large because the guilty parties had direct links to the RSS, BJP, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and all of them were appointed during Marandi’s term in office,” he added.