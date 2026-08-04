Two killed, three injured as car crashes into truck on Varanasi-Jaunpur highway

: Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a car collided with a stationary truck near Neta Dhaba, close to Kulhnamau village under the Baksha police station area on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway on Monday, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are collecting information from local residents while making efforts to trace the truck involved and identify its driver (For representation only)

According to police, the five occupants of the car were returning to Unnao after offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi when the accident took place. The deceased were identified as Anil Shukla and Akhilesh Shukla, both residents of Vikas Colony in Kotwali, Unnao. The injured were identified as Shobhit Shukla, Sandeep Mishra and Shobhit Srivastava, all residents of Vikas Colony in Kotwali, Unnao. They were taken to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A team from Baksha police station reached the spot soon after the accident. With help from local residents, the police rescued the car’s occupants and shifted them to the district hospital. Police said the bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Two killed after truck hits motorcycle in Bahraich

Bahraich: A woman and her teenage daughter were killed, while her husband suffered critical injuries, after a truck hit their motorcycle from behind near the Shravasti Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill on the Nanpara-Rupaideha road early on Monday morning. The family was returning home after offering Jalabhishek at Baba Jangli Nath Temple in Matera.

According to police, Bhola Sarkar, 45, a resident of Chowk Bazar in Nanpara, had gone to the Baba Jangli Nath Temple with his wife, Sumitra, 40, and their 17-year-old daughter, Gahna, to offer water on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan. Expecting a large number of devotees, the family had reached the temple area on Sunday night.

After completing the prayers and Jalabhishek early on Monday, the family started their journey back to Nanpara on a motorcycle. When they reached the stretch between the toll plaza and the Shravasti Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mill, an unidentified speeding truck coming from behind allegedly rammed into their motorcycle.

The impact threw all three riders onto the road. Sumitra and Gahna were crushed under the truck and died on the spot, while Bhola Sarkar suffered serious injuries. After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and shifted the injured man to a hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are collecting information from local residents while making efforts to trace the truck involved and identify its driver.