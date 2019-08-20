Style Trends 2019: Re-imagining saris like Taapsee Pannu

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:12 IST

Taapsee Pannu has been serving some beguiling sari-inspired looks during her recent promotional tour. Here’s what worked and what didn’t for her.

Take 1

We love how the handwoven khadi kurta has been paired with a hand block printed sari from designer Urvashi Kaur. Her middle parted hair with low bun adds that touch of simplicity to the look, which is admirable. The silver oxidised earrings were a perfect match with the ensemble and Taapsee fared quite well here.

Take 2

The sheer full-sleeved blouse paired with tie dye sari from Bloni by Akshat Bansal got us hooked to the look. It was styled to perfection with her hair tied in a loose bun and some strands left on the forehead to create a whimsical vibe. Studded kolhapuri chappals finished off her look. She left us besotted.

Take 3

For another promotional event, Taapse wore this printed Shivan and Narresh sari. The pearl embedded hoop earrings matched with her sari and looked striking. But her hairdo was a complete downer. This look could have been styled with straight sleek hair or old Hollywood curls. Bun looks too plain jane here.

Take 4

The dhoti sari from Nikasha made for a sight to behold as Taapsee attended the photo call with the gusty wind blowing with all its might and the pallu flying behind her. Another pretty look, but Taapsee failed to get her hairdo right yet again. Not a fan of the braided bun, she could have just kept her hairstyle simple.

Take 5

Taking the sari experimentation to another level, Taapsee wore this striped Soup by Sougat Paul sari with a sleeveless denim jacket and finished off the look with a pair of sneakers. A casual approach to sari, it was certainly made to look more functional and a welcome respite from the traditional sari looks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 15:11 IST