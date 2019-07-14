Style Trends 2019: The six-yards 2.0

Prerna Gauba

Since centuries, the art of wearing a sari and draping it with élan has been the epitome of femininity and elegance in India. It’s easy to picture one’s grandmother open her treasure trove of saris and then swiftly shuffle out her favourite piece draping it on herself within seconds.

It’s an art! However, with modernity at its helm, designers have given a renaissance to sari drapes by creating an intellectual awakening which has changed the outlook of these traditional draping styles. Be it Anamika Khanna’s game-changing sari pants or Gaurav Gupta’s look-at-me sari gowns - the six-yard wonder today is up-to-the-second on-trend. Also, wort mentioning is Anupama Dayal’s bikini sari or should we say, the ‘sarini’ and Shivan and Narresh’s jersey sari suited to a pool side pre-wedding bash. The likes of Amit Aggarwal and Rimzim Dadu have lent the classic a space-age touch thus making it even more effortless and wearable. Moved to the contemporary check box, where you just need to slip into it and zip it up. You don’t need to bother your mother and use zillion bobby pins for the sari to fall perfectly.

Wondering why this transition? Designers believe that sari also should evolve like everything else. “The world is evolving so should the sari. It is a saviour for younger generation whose patience level decreasing by the hour, the modern women would want dressing to be simpler yet chic,” says designer Neha Agarwal whose recent collection featured pre-stitched saris.

The pre-stitched concept sari is an easy to wear and comfortable solution for one who wishes to wear it for a longer duration of time. From pant-styles to tiered variations - one’s spoilt for choice. “It caters to all age groups from teenagers to older women, who can opt for their own versions of concept saris as per their age. For younger women who are unaware of how to drape saris, this is the perfect go-to solution,” says designer Arpita Mehta.

A metaphor for timeless femininity, it is now the synonym for tasteful sensuality. As we choose them for cocktail functions and wedding affairs, styling it according to your bodytype is crucial. “Saris that have the look of a gown or saris that replicate jumpsuits can suit really well for pear shaped women. They can make their bodies look proportionate. Apple-shaped women can look really good with saris are that nicely embroidered as well as concept saris that can basically cover your waistline. Hourglass-shaped women can play with a lot of aspects of concept saris. Sheer fabric saris can be really good for hourglass shaped body as well as saris that basically show off their waistline,” suggests designer Swapna Anumolu.

Style tips

For a wedding, you can style it with heavy necklaces as well as jhumkas.

Flats, juttis as well as open toe sandals can look amazing with concept saris.

You can also wear bangles if you want to accessorise your look further.

Incase the sari has a statement neckline or drape, keep accessories minimal.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 13:31 IST