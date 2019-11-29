Pati Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz on criticism: ‘Why can’t women like sex?’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:11 IST

Director Mudassar Aziz has reacted to people criticising a dialogue delivered by Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, where her character is seen saying she loves sex.

In the film’s trailer released a while back, Bhumi’s character meets the male protagonist (played by Kartik Aaryan) for a prospective arranged marriage. “Ji humein sex bohot pasand hai,” she tells him. While many Bollywood buffs had a hearty laugh over the dialogue, many others have objected it to it, saying it was adult humour and not suitable for family viewing, reports Times Now.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan on marital rape line in Pati Patni Aur Woh: ‘We didn’t realise it when we were doing it’

“Why do you have a problem when a woman says she loves sex? Why is that adult humour? When a man says he loves sex, you are okay with it, but when a woman says she loves sex, everyone has a problem. Why can’t a woman like sex? Does that make her a person of less character? Sex is as pleasurable for a man as it is for a woman,” Aziz said, interacting with the media while promoting the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more